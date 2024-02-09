Attorney General Jackley Announces Defendant Indicted in Death of Chief Deputy Sheriff

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Feb. 9, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that a Moody County Grand Jury has indicted Joseph Gene Hoek (Hook) of Sioux Falls on charges of First Degree Murder and Aggravated Eluding for the death of Moody County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ken Prorok (Pro-Rock).

The grand jury issued the indictments on Friday. Hoek is being held without bond.

Attorney General Jackley said the First Degree murder charge is a class A felony that carries a maximum sentence of death or life without parole and/or a $50,000 fine. The Aggravated Eluding charge is a class 6 Felony that carries a maximum sentence of two years in the state prison and/or a $4,000 fine.

“Thank you to the grand jury for its work, and we will continue to prepare for this case for trial based upon the evidence,” said Attorney General Jackley. “At the same time, our thoughts and prayers remain with Chief Deputy Prorok’s family and the Moody County Sheriff’s Office.”

The defendant’s next court appearance is March 13 in Brookings County Circuit Court. He is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

-30-