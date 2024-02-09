Friday, February 9
WA House votes to allow local even-year elections
In an effort to boost low turnout in local elections, the Washington House passed a bill Thursday that would allow cities and special districts to have elections in even years. Washington currently has elections in odd years for city positions, like council seats, and special districts, including water and sewer districts. House Bill 1932, which needs approval from the state Senate to move forward and become law, would give those governments permission to switch those races to even years, when more voters tend to cast ballots. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Erika Schultz)
Rep. Mari Leavitt: My constituent lost a son to fentanyl. WA can solve this crisis — if we act fast | Opinion
The opioid and fentanyl crisis has hit our communities hard. Sadly, a whopping 68 percent of overdose deaths in Washington are from opioids, including fentanyl. Even more alarming, our state had the second-highest percentage increase — at 65 percent — in deaths from fentanyl poisoning over a one-year period. How is this happening? According to the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, seven out of 10 pills sold to kids are laced with fentanyl. Many who have died don’t always intentionally misuse drugs. Many have sought drugs from friends or social media for pain or other medical purposes, not knowing that the pills they consumed were counterfeits with lethal doses — just two milligrams can kill someone — of fentanyl. Continue reading at The News Tribune. (Cliff Owen)
His juvenile record added 17 years to his prison time. A new bill would allow him to be resentenced
Leadership representing 20 tribal organizations in Washington state are among the voices pushing for a new law that could reduce sentences for inmates currently serving time. State Rep. Chirs Stearns, a lawyer and member of the Navajo Nation, is advocating for a new law, House Bill 2065, that would allow some convicted criminals to be resentenced if their juvenile record was considered as part of their punishment process – something the state no longer allows as of last year. Continue reading at King 5.
Aberdeen Daily World
Hoquiam building a new abode for homeless or at-risk young adults
Axios
What’s next for Columbia River salmon restoration efforts
Workers worry ChatGPT and AI could replace jobs, survey finds
Bill to limit lying by police scaled back in Washington Legislature (Peterson)
Capital Press
Feds object to slashing Easterday’s terms by 35 months
WDFW proposes to take wolves off state endangered list
Columbian
WA House approves bill to expand dormitory-like housing (Gregerson)
After delays, I-5 Bridge replacement environmental impact statement on the horizon
Washington Senate strikes ‘delicate’ balance on rules for clergy reporting child abuse (Frame, Kuderer)
Olympic stumble: Rent control bill passes House appropriations, fails in Senate appropriations
Clark County Council OKs Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership’s education program at Vancouver Lake
Everett Herald
Everett paraeducator wages increase as board approves new contract
Warm winter melts meager snowpack in Cascades, with far-reaching effects
News Tribune
WA schools would lose nearly $6 billion if initiative to repeal capital gains tax is approved
Puget Sound Business Journal
IRS seeks more information from businesses that received ERC
Seattle Times
Razor clams, geoducks battle to be WA’s top clam (Chapman)
Seattle property taxes rank in top 5 most expensive among big cities
What’s at stake in the push to make Lunar New Year a Washington state holiday (Thai)
Editorial: Publicly air WA’s long-term care plan
Opinion: WA renters deserve stability in their housing costs
Sol De Yakima
Cientos se manifiestan para ampliar ayuda a inmigrantes indocumentados en WA (Saldaña, Walen)
Spokesman Review
Incentives for injured employees to stay in the workforce pass the House
Alcohol in strip clubs? Washington Senate approves bill boosting dancer protections and allowing alcohol service (Saldaña, Pederson, Liias)
Tri-City Herald
WA Liquor Control Board halts protocol after controversial visits. Queer spaces still safe
Walla Walla Union Bulletin
Walla Walla nurse starts mobile health care service
WA House passes bill to allow cities to share sales tax revenue
Washington Post
States bet big on career education, but struggle to show it works
WA State Standard
Why Washington might shorten the time mortuaries must keep unclaimed bodies
Lawmakers back rewrite of bar and nightclub lewd conduct rules after inspection backlash (Pedersen, Jinkins, Saldaña)
Yakima Herald-Republic
Biomethane plant gets green light from Sunnyside, with objections from neighbors
KING 5 TV (NBC)
Seattle teacher gave melatonin to children at early education center, state investigation finds
KIRO 7 TV (CBS)
Mount Baker preschool begs Seattle to remove nearby encampment
‘Stuff I’ve never seen’: Searching for solutions as teen crime soars across Washington
EXCLUSIVE: Boeing worker claims company has been cutting corners at Everett plant
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Seattle Children’s to pay $215K to people exposed to aspergillus mold
Seattle funds $1.8M for public restrooms in 20-acre waterfront redevelopment
KUOW Public Radio
Kiosks for free Covid and flu tests unveiled this week in Washington state
Both hands on the wheel, Washington drivers. Your insurance rates are about to jump 24%
Did your Seattle rent just go up, by a lot? The city’s relocation assistance program might be able to help
KXLY (ABC)
Local agencies seeing steady upward trend in overdoses in Spokane
FOX13 TV
Critics of proposal to raise property taxes call it the ‘largest in state history’ if fully implemented (Pedersen)
Big Country News
Bill to Create Washington ‘Fuel Tax Discovery Team’ Headed to Inslee’s Desk for Approval (Ramos)
Crosscut
Will WA ever end supermajority law for school construction bonds? (Hunt, Stonier)
MyNorthwest
Senate bill to raise penalties on cannabis shop ‘smash-and-grabs’ passes 49-0
The Urbanist
State House Passes Bill Allowing Even-Year Local Elections (Gregerson, Mena)
West Seattle Blog
FOLLOWUP: Affordable-homeownership project on Admiral Church site gets city grant. Here’s what’s ahead