Friday, February 9

WA House votes to allow local even-year elections

In an effort to boost low turnout in local elections, the Washington House passed a bill Thursday that would allow cities and special districts to have elections in even years. Washington currently has elections in odd years for city positions, like council seats, and special districts, including water and sewer districts. House Bill 1932, which needs approval from the state Senate to move forward and become law, would give those governments permission to switch those races to even years, when more voters tend to cast ballots. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Erika Schultz)

Rep. Mari Leavitt: My constituent lost a son to fentanyl. WA can solve this crisis — if we act fast | Opinion

The opioid and fentanyl crisis has hit our communities hard. Sadly, a whopping 68 percent of overdose deaths in Washington are from opioids, including fentanyl. Even more alarming, our state had the second-highest percentage increase — at 65 percent — in deaths from fentanyl poisoning over a one-year period. How is this happening? According to the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, seven out of 10 pills sold to kids are laced with fentanyl. Many who have died don’t always intentionally misuse drugs. Many have sought drugs from friends or social media for pain or other medical purposes, not knowing that the pills they consumed were counterfeits with lethal doses — just two milligrams can kill someone — of fentanyl. Continue reading at The News Tribune. (Cliff Owen)

His juvenile record added 17 years to his prison time. A new bill would allow him to be resentenced

Leadership representing 20 tribal organizations in Washington state are among the voices pushing for a new law that could reduce sentences for inmates currently serving time. State Rep. Chirs Stearns, a lawyer and member of the Navajo Nation, is advocating for a new law, House Bill 2065, that would allow some convicted criminals to be resentenced if their juvenile record was considered as part of their punishment process – something the state no longer allows as of last year. Continue reading at King 5.

