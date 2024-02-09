Plano Attorney Barbara Cole Joins Divorce With Respect Week™ Initiative

Divorce With Respect Week 2024

Divorce With Respect Week 2024 will run from March 4-8

From March 4-8, Plano-based attorney Barbara Cole will offer free 30-minute divorce consultations for anyone seeking to understand their options for divorce.

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plano family law attorney Barbara Cole has announced that she will participate in Divorce With Respect Week™ 2024 again this year. From March 4 through 8, 2024, Cole will join divorce professionals nationwide in offering free 30-minute divorce consultations for anyone seeking to better understand their options for how to divorce.

“There is no doubt that divorce is one of the most challenging life events anyone will ever face”, said Barbara Cole. “Divorce With Respect Week is an opportunity to ask questions about the divorce process and to learn that there are options available to them other than going to court to fight it out with Collaborative Divorce as one of the better options that is available to them”.

During the Collaborative Divorce process, clients are assisted by their respective attorneys, and a neutral divorce team that includes a mental health professional, a financial professional, and a child specialist if there are any children involved. These professionals guide clients to successfully resolve their legal concerns without having to step foot in court.

Cole will offer these consultations for Texas residents. To book a free consultation, visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com where additional information about Collaborative Divorce is also available.

Barbara Cole is a family law attorney based in Plano, Texas and is dedicated to guiding families through the complex legal issues that come with divorce. As a former teacher, Cole focuses on the human side of the law and knows how to approach cases with understanding. She is joining Divorce With Respect Week™ as part of a national effort to build awareness of the Collaborative Divorce process as a better way to untie the knot.

To learn more about Barbara Cole’s work as a Family Law professional, visit www.colelawfirm.com

Timothy Crouch
The Crouch Group
+1 940-383-1990
email us here

