Preserving Heritage Hawaiian Language Through Proficiency

EUGENE, OR, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avant Assessment, a Eugene-based language proficiency assessment organization recently launched a new Avant STAMP 4Se proficiency test for the Hawaiian ('Ōlelo Hawai'i) language. This assessment contains developmentally and linguistically appropriate content for primary and dual language immersion programs. Previously, Avant launched the Hawaiian STAMP WS proficiency test for secondary schools, higher education programs, and adult learners which is used to earn Seals of Biliteracy and measure proficiency growth.

The Hawaiian STAMP 4Se language proficiency test was developed in a continuing collaboration with the Office of Hawaiian Education at the Hawaii Department of Education and the Ka Haka ʻUla O Keʻelikōlani College of Hawaiian Language at the University of Hawaii at Hilo to meet the growing need for smaller language communities to have rigorous, professionally rated, and affordable assessments. Dr. Keiki Kawaiʻaeʻa, Director of the Ka Haka ʻUla O Keʻelikōlani College of Hawaiian Language said this about the original Hawaiian test:

“The initiation of the Avant STAMP WS assessment in Hawaiʻi's endangered Indigenous language is an important step in efforts to revitalize the precious Indigenous languages of the United States. Hawaiʻi is unique among the 50 states in having two official languages, either of which may be a school's official medium of education. Students in total Hawaiian language medium K-12 schools have obtained the seal of biliteracy through Avant's STAMP assessments of their non-Hawaiian second languages including English. The Avant STAMP WS Hawaiian assessment provides a pathway for students in other schools to obtain the state seal of biliteracy through the assessment of Hawaiian as their second language. I congratulate Avant on the establishment of its Hawaiian assessment!”

In related news, Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) introduced the Biliteracy Education Seal and Teaching (BEST) Act (S.3328) in 2020, and was recently updated in 2024, which “broadens the definition of ‘second language’ to include Native American languages and Classical languages.” The BEST Act would direct the Department of Education to award renewable two-year grants to states to establish or improve, and carry out, Seal of Biliteracy programs to recognize student proficiency in speaking, reading, and writing in both English and a second language.

What are the Avant STAMP WS and STAMP 4Se tests and why are they important?

The Avant STAMP WS measures writing and speaking proficiency levels based on the national proficiency guidelines.

With the introduction of the Avant STAMP 4Se in Hawaiian, primary and dual language immersion programs will have the opportunity to measure and monitor language proficiency growth for many more years; starting as early as Kindergarten or first grade. The Avant STAMP 4Se assesses Reading, Writing, Listening, and Speaking. A sample test is available at https://avantassessment.com/sample-tests.

Education programs from secondary to college levels use the Avant STAMP WS test to award competency-based credits, analyze testing data to improve curriculum, and introduce appropriate professional development to improve proficiency outcomes.

In addition, the Avant STAMP WS test helps students qualify for State and Global Seals of Biliteracy - credentials that celebrate and certify a person’s language proficiency in two or more languages. A Seal of Biliteracy can be used as a credential for academic placement or credit and employment purposes. Avant STAMP language proficiency tests are available in 45 different languages.

