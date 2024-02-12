Arlington Heights Personal Injury Law Firm Newland & Newland, LLP Named 2024 Elite Lawyers

Newland & Newland named a 2024 Elite Lawyer firm, showcasing its broad legal expertise and commitment to quality representation in personal injury and beyond.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newland & Newland, LLP is thrilled to announce that their firm has been named an Elite Lawyer law firm for 2024. The recognized attorneys are Gary A. Newland, Stephen Newland, Jennifer H. Carroll, Katrine R. Fleishman, Erin A. Adamski, and Mary Pat Donohue. Elite Lawyer is the premier legal directory recognizing the highest-performing attorneys and law firms nationwide. When an attorney or law firm earns the status of Elite Lawyer, prospective clients can know and trust that their representation will be of the highest quality.

With over 30 years of experience, the hardworking attorneys at Newland & Newland take pride in providing legal assistance to those injured or looking to navigate a real estate, foreclosure, or estate planning matter. Our firm understands that regardless of what a client needs, whether they are injured, are looking to dispute a will, or even need legal assistance in selling their home, our attorneys strongly believe in providing compassionate and aggressive legal assistance to those in need.

While the firm mainly focuses on injury law, the awarded attorneys come to the table with unique skill sets. While attorneys Adamski, Donohue, and Gary Newland concentrate on injury law, attorney Fleishman works in real estate and estate planning law, attorney Carroll works in probate and foreclosure law, and attorney Stephen Newland handles real estate, estate planning, and foreclosure law. Newland & Newland is proud to have a team of lawyers with a wide range of legal capabilities.

Through a rigorous selection and screening process, lawyers and law firms are only selected as being of Elite Lawyer quality if they or their firm displays exceptional capability and proficiency in their law practice. While all law firms differ, clients seeking Elite Lawyer law firms can expect high-quality legal representation second to none. Whether ensuring clients are informed of their situation and legal options, clients can trust that Elite Lawyer law firms will go the extra mile for them.

About Newland & Newland, LLP

Newland & Newland is a highly respected law firm based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Handling cases involving personal injury, real estate, foreclosure, estate planning, and workers’ compensation, clients can expect our attorneys to passionately defend their rights and interests, regardless of whether your case is big or small, complex or straightforward.

To learn more about Newland & Newland, visit https://www.newlandlaw.com/. Call 847-797-8000 for a free phone consultation.

To learn more about Elite Lawyer, visit https://www.elitelawyer.com/ or call 833-403-5483.