Maryland State Police Reminding Motorists Not To Drive Impaired This Super Bowl Weekend

February 9, 2024

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – While the Baltimore Ravens may have come up short in their pursuit of a championship, the Maryland State Police know that there will still be plenty of people hosting and attending Super Bowl parties this Sunday.

Troopers are reminding motorists to enjoy the game, and avoid aggressive, distracted or impaired driving, when going to or leaving their destination. State troopers from all 23 Maryland State Police barracks, including the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort (SPIDRE) team, will focus on aggressive, distracted or impaired driving while conducting saturation patrols on roads with high DUI incidents. Enforcement efforts are bolstered by funds from the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office.

The initiative includes partnering with allied law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to both enforce the law and offer outreach and education to the community.

Among the planned initiatives from the Maryland State Police:

Eastern Region: Troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin, Centreville, Easton, Princess Anne, and Salisbury barracks will conduct high visibility enforcement along U.S. Routes 301, 50, 13, Maryland Route 413, and throughout their respective counties.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin, Centreville, Easton, Princess Anne, and Salisbury barracks will conduct high visibility enforcement along U.S. Routes 301, 50, 13, Maryland Route 413, and throughout their respective counties. Central Region: Troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park, Forestville, Golden Ring, Rockville, Waterloo, and Westminster barracks will conduct high visibility enforcement along Interstate 495, 270, U.S. Routes 50, 5, 301, and throughout their respective counties.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park, Forestville, Golden Ring, Rockville, Waterloo, and Westminster barracks will conduct high visibility enforcement along Interstate 495, 270, U.S. Routes 50, 5, 301, and throughout their respective counties. Western Region: Troopers from the Maryland State Police Cumberland, Frederick, Hagerstown, and McHenry barracks will conduct high visibility enforcement along Interstate 70, U.S. Route 40, and throughout their respective counties.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Cumberland, Frederick, Hagerstown, and McHenry barracks will conduct high visibility enforcement along Interstate 70, U.S. Route 40, and throughout their respective counties. Northern Region: Troopers from the Bel Air, JFK Memorial Highway, and North East barracks will conduct high visibility enforcement along area-known “DUI hotspots” and throughout their respective counties.

Troopers from the Bel Air, JFK Memorial Highway, and North East barracks will conduct high visibility enforcement along area-known “DUI hotspots” and throughout their respective counties. Southern Region: Troopers from the Annapolis, Glen Burnie, La Plata, Leonardtown, and Prince Frederick barracks will conduct high visibility enforcement along U.S. Route 50, Interstate 97, 695, Maryland 295, and throughout their respective counties.

Last year throughout the Super Bowl weekend, troopers made 68 DUI arrests and issued 4,349 citations and warnings. Additionally, troopers responded to 176 reported crashes.

If you are attending a Super Bowl gathering:

Designate a sober driver in advance.

driver in advance. If you drive, avoid drinking. Drinking and driving do not mix.

Consider using public transportation, call a taxi, or ride-share service if there is not a sober driver.

Do not let a friend drive if you suspect they are impaired.

let a friend drive if you suspect they are impaired. If you see or suspect an impaired driver, call 911 immediately.

Enjoy the game responsibly and ensure everyone gets home safely. Maryland State Police wish you a Super Bowl Sunday full of smart decisions and safe travels.

###

CONTACT: Maryland State Police Office of Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov