Virtual Reality Transforms Learning at Cony Middle and High School #TeachWithTech

Funded by the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Teach With Tech Grant, Cony Middle and High School has embraced a new approach to education through virtual reality (VR) technology. The school’s acquisition of VR headsets and software from Class VR, a London-based company, is reshaping the learning experience for both students and educators.

Katelyn Rodriguez, Director of Technology Integration for the Augusta School Department, applied for the Teach With Tech Grant last school year with the goals of bringing the world into the classroom and fostering experiential learning.

By leveraging VR technology, students at Cony are exploring artifacts and places beyond their geographical and economic reach, and opening their minds to new possibilities.

Recently, 7th-grade science classes utilized VR/AR content to expand on their human anatomy unit. Students were able to visualize AR objects of the human skeletal system, muscular system, and nervous system. They looked at the human heart and digestive system using the Merge Cubes acquired during COVID-19. Students enjoyed being able to look around and even go inside the human heart and digestive system. The real breakthrough occurred as students made observations and asked questions about what they were experiencing, promoting engaging discussions and a deeper understanding of the complex anatomy concepts. Megan Allen and Allison Hunt, with the assistance of Katelyn Rodriguez, took the lesson one step further by allowing students to play in a VR simulation of the digestive system. They became a piece of pizza that traveled down the esophagus, into the small intestine, then the large intestine, and beyond.

The Teach With Tech Grant has propelled Cony Middle and High School into a new era of learning. VR technology has not only enhanced students’ understanding of complex subjects, but has also inspired educators to rethink traditional teaching methods. The immersive learning experiences enabled by VR are set to shape the educational landscape at Cony for years to come.

For Cony students, the classroom is no longer confined by walls but extends to virtual realms, providing an enriched and dynamic educational experience.

Part of the Maine DOE Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI), the Teach With Tech Grant was awarded to MLTI schools in the spring of 2023 and is available again this spring. This grant provides supplemental technology and related professional learning to support innovative teaching and learning with technology. Learn more here.

