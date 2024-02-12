Mobile Innovations WalkTab Smartphone Tracking App Goes Beyond the Vehicle For Geotab Fleet Users At Geotab Connect 2024

WalkTab tracks iOS and Android devices on the MyGeotab platform. Administrative and Operations Apps For Smarter Fleet Management Keep on trackin' with WalkTab at Connect 2024!

WalkTab makes iOS or Android devices work like a Geotab GPS tracking device visible on the dispatcher’s familiar MyGeotab screen. See live demos at Connect 2024

We are excited to see our friends at Geotab Connect 2024 in Las Vegas and to meet new Geotab fleet management leaders who are looking the better routing decisions, productivity and safety for staff.” — Jason Principe - VP Sales

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobile Innovations CEO Gary Bauer today announced the company’s participation at the upcoming Geotab Connect 2024 where he will rub shoulders with other Geotab fleet management leaders to showcase their exclusive Marketplace app that tracks Android and iOS smartphones and tablets.Made for resellers who want to ‘up their game’ for fleet management by offering a productivity and field personnel safety enhancement solution, WalkTab is a Geotab-approved add-in that respects Geotab settings, security and privacy requirements.“We are excited to join other fleet management experts, innovators and leaders at Geotab’s biggest and most important annual gathering.” Says Mr. Bauer. “We look forward to connecting with the many resellers we’ve been working with, and hope to meet many more, like we did at last year’s event.”Mr. Bauer will be available throughout the event to do live demos of the WalkTab app on Android and iOS and will also be able to provision pilot devices via App Store and Play Store for qualified resellers.-30-WalkTab by Mobile Innovations is a Geotab add-in that tracks fleet personnel’s smartphones and tablets and presents their GPS data on your dispatchers’ screen. When Walktab users leave their Go Device-enabled vehicles to complete an assigned task or delivery, WalkTab shows GPS location, time, speed and direction on the familiar MyGeotab desktop interface. WalkTab is ideal for companies with large or active fleets and mobile staff who frequently exit their vehicles:- Police, Fire and EMS- Transport and courier services- Field service and utilitiesMobile Innovations Corp. is a privately held company headquartered in Niagara Falls and offices in Ottawa Ontario, and Buffalo New York. Our branded products include WalkTab for tracking smartphones, iPatrol for mobile RMS, CAD and DEMS and external law enforcement databases and more; EPNB electronic pocket notebook for photo, video, audio, sketch notes, and forms with timestamps and geotags; and OSL for officer e-scheduling and logistics using smartphone. We have deployed and support #connectedofficer solutions for more than 40 law enforcement agencies worldwide with mobile solutions for Android, iOS and Windows platforms.

WalkTab tracks smartphones using the familiar MyGeotab database, admin settings and dispatch screen