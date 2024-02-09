Submit Release
News Search

There were 690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,940 in the last 365 days.

Federal Bar Association Student Civics Essay Contest

The Federal Bar Association is sponsoring a Civics Essay Contest for high school students. Students in grades 9-12 are invited to participate by submitting an essay addressing the contest prompt regarding whether social media platforms should have the right to restrict political speech. Prizes up to $1,500 will be awarded. Submissions will be accepted through February 23, 2024. Detailed guidelines for submissions and more contest information can be found at the address below:

https://www.fedbar.org/about-us/outreach/civics-essay-contest/.

You just read:

Federal Bar Association Student Civics Essay Contest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more