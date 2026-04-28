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Eddy County Clerk of Court office will be closed Thursday, April 30th, 2026

The Eddy County Clerk of Court office will be closed Thursday, April 30th, 2026.  If assistance is needed with a court case or with paying a fine please contact the Foster County Clerk of Court at 701-652-1001 or email [email protected].

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Eddy County Clerk of Court office will be closed Thursday, April 30th, 2026

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