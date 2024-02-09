Submit Release
News Search

There were 796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,095 in the last 365 days.

Health, work update on Presiding Bishop Michael Curry

Presiding Bishop Michael Curry continues to recuperate at home following his Jan. 18 procedure to address reoccurring subdural hematomas. His medical team will continue monitoring him to thoroughly assess his progress.
 
For the time being, Bishop Curry will be keeping a modified work schedule of light-duty tasks, and he will not be traveling. To ensure the continued dispatch of his duties, Bishop Curry has authorized Vice President of the House of Bishops Mary Gray-Reeves to carry out a number of his ecclesiastical duties—including matters involving the House of Bishops, General Convention, consecrations, and Title IV—until he is able to resume his full work schedule.
 
Please continue to hold Bishop Curry, his family, and his medical team in your prayers.

You just read:

Health, work update on Presiding Bishop Michael Curry

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more