Health, work update on Presiding Bishop Michael Curry

Presiding Bishop Michael Curry continues to recuperate at home following his Jan. 18 procedure to address reoccurring subdural hematomas. His medical team will continue monitoring him to thoroughly assess his progress.



For the time being, Bishop Curry will be keeping a modified work schedule of light-duty tasks, and he will not be traveling. To ensure the continued dispatch of his duties, Bishop Curry has authorized Vice President of the House of Bishops Mary Gray-Reeves to carry out a number of his ecclesiastical duties—including matters involving the House of Bishops, General Convention, consecrations, and Title IV—until he is able to resume his full work schedule.



Please continue to hold Bishop Curry, his family, and his medical team in your prayers.