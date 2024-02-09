HCAOG Seeking Videographer for Housing Documentary

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Association of Governments:

The Humboldt County Association of Governments (HCAOG) is seeking a videographer / videographers to film, edit and produce a final cut of an 8-12 minute video telling the story of housing in the City of Blue Lake. Working under the Blue Lake City Manager, the film will feature interviews with public figures and citizens of Blue Lake. The video will help tell the story of how Blue Lake historically developed around a core area that featured housing units above shops, and how proposed future housing developments in Blue Lake will follow this historical pattern. Other topics to include are a breakdown of the City’s housing element, demographics of the City, and recounting of the struggles and triumphs of disadvantaged members of the community in relation to acquiring affordable housing.

The budget is $2,500 and a final cut video needs to be delivered by June 1, 2024. Please respond indicating your interest and ability to perform the work within the budget and in the timeline specified. We will make a decision as soon as possible.

Contact: [email protected] , call 707-444-8208

Thank you!