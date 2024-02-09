Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,092 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,652 in the last 365 days.

MPD Seeking the Identity of Suspects in Northwest Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District are seeking the community’s help to identify two suspects in an armed robbery in the District.

On Monday, February 5, 2024, at approximately 10:34 p.m., the victim was approached by two suspects in the 1000 block of 7th Street, Northwest. One of the suspects told the victim, “borrow me some money”. Both of the suspects brandished a handgun. The victim was assaulted by one of the suspects. The suspects fled with the victim’s property.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###

You just read:

MPD Seeking the Identity of Suspects in Northwest Robbery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more