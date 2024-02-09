MPD Seeking the Identity of Suspects in Northwest Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District are seeking the community’s help to identify two suspects in an armed robbery in the District.

On Monday, February 5, 2024, at approximately 10:34 p.m., the victim was approached by two suspects in the 1000 block of 7th Street, Northwest. One of the suspects told the victim, “borrow me some money”. Both of the suspects brandished a handgun. The victim was assaulted by one of the suspects. The suspects fled with the victim’s property.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###