MPD Arrests South Capitol Street Shooting Suspect

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a shooting offense that occurred in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest.

 

On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the suspect shot at two victims sitting inside a car at the listed location. One of the victims was struck and transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

 

A Seventh District officer on patrol in the area witnessed the offense and called for additional officers to assist. After the responding officers gave numerous commands to drop the guns, the suspect complied and was placed under arrest. The two firearms were recovered.

 

25-year-old Jordan Thurman, of Southeast, D.C. was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol without a License.

 

CCN: 24019819

 

###

