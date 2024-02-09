MPD Arrests Man for Burglary

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce a man has been arrested after burglarizing an occupied residence.

On Thursday, February 8, 2024, at approximately 10:10 a.m., the suspect entered an occupied residence in the 1800 block of Park Road, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect stole property before fleeing. Responding officers located and arrested the suspect nearby.

On Thursday, February 8, 2024, 34-year-old Jarvis Hardy, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

CCN: 24020057

