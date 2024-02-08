MPD Arrests Man for Armed Robberies

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third and Fourth Districts have arrested a man who committed multiple armed robberies in the Third and Fourth Districts on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

In each of the below armed robberies, the suspects approached the victim(s) while displaying firearms and took property from the victim(s). The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Holmead Place, Northwest CCN: 24019846

At approximately 10:41 p.m. at the intersection of 14th Street and Perry Place Northwest CCN: 24019871

At approximately 10:56 p.m. in the 1600 block Military Rd Northwest CCN: 24019869

At approximately 11:10 p.m. in the 13th and Tuckerman St Northwest CCN: 24019874

During the investigation, detectives were able to link the above robberies and determined a lookout for the vehicle the suspects were using. MPD’s helicopter Falcon 1 assisted in locating the vehicle. Shortly after, officers apprehended one suspect at the intersection of Minnesota and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenues, Northeast.

On Thursday, February 8, 2024, 18-year-Alijah Headspeth, of Northwest, DC was arrested and charged with four counts of Armed Robbery (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol without a License.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has any information about these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.