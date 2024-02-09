Tim & Sherice Brown Golf Invitational Champions Child Protection with $25,000 Donation to the Elizabeth Smart Foundation

Gateway Finanacials' Shane Westhoelter, Dr. Sid O'Bryant, NFL Hall of Famer Tim Brown, Sherice Brown, Elizabeth Smart, and Malouf Foundation's Jake Neeley stand with a check presented at the inaugural Tim & Sherice Brown Celebrity Golf Invitational

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first-ever Tim & Sherice Brown Celebrity Golf Invitational, a highlight on the Las Vegas sporting calendar, took place at the esteemed Topgolf Vegas at MGM Grand, culminating in a generous $25,000 donation to the Elizabeth Smart Foundation and the Malouf Foundation. Hosted by NFL Hall of Famer Tim Brown and philanthropist Sherice Brown, the event saw the convergence of sports legends, community luminaries, and philanthropic leaders rallying for the vital cause of child sexual exploitation prevention.

Among the attendees were renowned NFL figures such as Marcus Allen, Jerome Bettis, Greg Ellis, Adrian Hamilton, Bryant Young, and current Walter Payton Man of The Year nominee, Jonathan Jones. Their presence underscored the sporting community's united front against child exploitation and contributed significantly to the event's success.

Supported by sponsors like Gateway Financial, Dr. Sid O’Bryant, Parrish Charitable Foundation, Infinite Health Services, and Victoria Elliott-GEICO, the invitational was more than a day of golf; it was a commitment to making the world a safer place for children.

"We're deeply moved by the overwhelming support and generosity that made this significant donation possible," said Tim Brown. "Today's event was a testament to what we can achieve when we come together for a cause that matters."

The donation will bolster the ongoing efforts of the Elizabeth Smart Foundation and the Malouf Foundation in their mission to protect children from sexual exploitation. "This contribution will have a lasting impact on our work and the lives of many children," commented Elizabeth Smart. "We're incredibly grateful for the support."

The Tim & Sherice Brown Celebrity Golf Invitational set a new standard for philanthropic engagement within the sports community, promising to continue its mission of advocacy and change in future editions.

