SFA Awards Program Recognizes Excellence in Military Space Operations

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is proud to announce the recipients of the 2023 SFA Awards, honoring outstanding individuals and teams in military space operations. The SFA Awards program is designed to recognize the "best of the best" in the field, highlighting the exceptional contributions made by individuals and teams within the United States Space Force.

"The Space Force Association is extremely proud of our Guardians' hard work, innovation, and dedication. Tireless hours are spent at every level across the Department of Defense to maintain Space Superiority and educate, build, plan, and integrate space warfighting into the United States military. We congratulate all our winners and look forward to next year's awards season." SFA Awards Chairman Thomas Colvin, Colonel USSF, Retired.

Each recipient has demonstrated exemplary performance, leadership, and dedication in their respective roles, contributing to advancing military space capabilities and the mission of the United States Space Force.

"We are thrilled to recognize the exceptional achievements of these individuals and teams in advancing military space operations," said SFA President and Founder Bill Woolf, Colonel USAF, Retired. "Their dedication, innovation, and leadership have been instrumental in shaping the future of space capabilities and ensuring the success of the Space Force mission."

The 2023 SFA Award recipients are as follows:

Senior Officer:
Major Jason A. Altenhofen, SSC - Director of Operations, Space Safari Program Office

Junior Officer:
Captain Nicholas J. Ruiz, STARCOM - Chief of Executive Actions, Space Training and Readiness Command HQ

Senior Non-Commissioned Officer:
SMSgt Keith A. Carpenter, SSC - Senior Enlisted Leader, 5th Space Launch Squadron

Non-Commissioned Officer:
TSgt Andrew J. White, SPOC - Flight Chief of Mobile Operations, 4th Space Operations Squadron

Junior Enlisted:
SPC3 Taylor D. Morgan, SPOC - Operations Analyst, 71st ISR Detachment 3

Senior Civilian:
Mrs. Jessie L. Charlton, SPOC - Course Management Director, 8th Combat Training Squadron, Space Delta 8

Mid-Tier Civilian:
Mr. Alexander V. Smalldon, SPOC - Budget Analyst and Resource Advisor, 21st Security Forces Squadron

Team:
Space Delta 10, OL-A, STARCOM - Development and Publication of Service Doctrine

For more information about the SFA Awards program, including questions or submissions, please get in touch with awardsubmissions@ussfa.org.

The Space Force Association (SFA) is dedicated to promoting and supporting the mission and objectives of the United States Space Force. Through advocacy, education, and community engagement, SFA strives to advance the understanding and importance of space power in national security and beyond.

About

The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.

