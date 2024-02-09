PA Ann Sommer Attains Amazon Best-Seller Status with "Success Redefined", Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - PA Ann Sommer

MARSHFIELD, WI, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a dynamic partnership, Ann Sommer has collaborated with renowned author Jack Canfield and an esteemed group of professionals from across the globe to co-author the transformative book, Success Redefined, published by CelebrityPress®. This eagerly anticipated book made its grand debut on February 1st, 2024.

Upon its release, Success Redefined surged on the Amazon best-sellers charts, attaining remarkable positions and securing the coveted #1 New Release spot in two distinct categories! Furthermore, it has achieved impressive rankings, hitting best-seller status in Direct Marketing, Sales and Selling, as well as in Entrepreneurship, Marketing, and the Marketing and Sales categories. These exceptional accomplishments emphasize the quality and value of Success Redefined, highlighting its impact and resonance with readers.

Ann’s distinctive chapter, titled, "How I Fired My Mom!," has been instrumental in the book's success. Her insights provide readers with a comprehensive framework for achieving success in various facets of life.

Meet PA Ann Sommer:

PA Ann Sommer is a Physician Assistant Medical Provider, author, speaker, consultant/coach, and inductee into the Marquis Who’s Who of America. Sommer leads successful people with her coaching programs, adapting to the next level of you, progressing people out of ‘imposture syndrome’ and into building lives with clarity, direction, and legacy. She transformed her own life from being shy and reserved to outgoing and confident. Ann’s experiences have led her to become a medical provider, leader, speaker, coach, and motivator. She has worked in various medical fields, including general medicine, vascular surgery, orthopedics, gastroenterology, women’s health, and obstetrics/ gynecology.

Ann’s mission is to ‘lead people into their tomorrow today’, using her motto “L.A.F.”, Life in Action is Freedom. “L.A.F.” is her trademark image of a Lotus flower (overcoming), Arrow (moving fast and forward) and Feather (continuous moving). Ann believes we all share birth and death, but our lives in between are the challenge of believing, sharing, loving as we battle the importance of living a fulfilling life and leaving behind a meaningful legacy.

Ann’s magnetic personality, intellect mixed with common sense and humor have earned her praise from renowned individuals like past producer to ‘The View’ Erin Saxton, and Jack Canfield, author of The Success Principles and Chicken Soup for the Soul®. She is described as vibrant and often leaves people wondering what she will say or do next. Ann received her education from King’s College Physician Assistant Program, Yale School of Medicine/Norwalk Hospital Surgical Residency, and A.T. Still University, where she earned a master’s degree in PA Studies and Sports Medicine.

You can connect with PA Ann Sommer through her website: www.paannsommer.com, where you can find her contact information and learn more about her work. She is also active on social media under PA ANN SOMMER.

