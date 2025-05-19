Jeffrey Andrew Luhrsen Teams Up with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Flip the Script' with Chris Voss

Jeffrey Andrew Luhrsen

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce an exciting new collaboration with Jeffrey Luhrsen, who will be co-authoring the forthcoming book, “Flip the Script,” alongside negotiation expert Chris Voss and a dynamic group of co-authors.



“Flip the Script” explores how tactical empathy can be a powerful tool for turning high-stakes or challenging conversations into breakthrough outcomes. Through thoughtful insights and a fresh perspective, it sheds light on new ways to approach tough talks and opens the door to lasting impact. The highly anticipated launch of “Flip the Script” is set for Summer 2025.



Jeffrey Andrew Luhrsen brings together decades of legal expertise and a deep understanding of human behavior to help people navigate high-stakes decisions with clarity and confidence. With over 30 years of courtroom experience, he is known for his precision, ethical leadership, and ability to see the story behind every situation.



A former Marine Corps NCO and Army officer, Jeffrey graduated with honors from law school and served as a law clerk for a Federal Judge. His legal career has included roles as a U.S. Army Judge Advocate, Special Assistant U.S. Attorney, and lead trial counsel in hundreds of civil cases. He holds the prestigious “AV Preeminent®” rating from Martindale-Hubbell and was named a Master of Trial Advocacy by Temple University.



Jeffrey is one of the few who possess the rare “Architect” temperament, known for system-building and deep analysis. His curiosity led him beyond law into behavioral economics, neuroscience, and storytelling—disciplines that reveal how people make decisions and what influences their choices.



He draws inspiration from Chris Voss’s “Never Split the Difference” and applies the Black Swan Method™ to uncover hidden dynamics in negotiation and communication. For Jeffrey, listening isn’t just a skill—it’s the key to unlocking the stories people don’t say but always reveal.



Whether he’s litigating, writing, or consulting, Jeffrey helps others organize complexity, sharpen their message, and lead with meaning. In a world full of noise, he brings structure, insight, and quiet authority.



SuccessBooks® is proud to welcome Jeffrey Luhrsen as a contributor to this compelling new release, which offers a unique perspective on navigating tough conversations and exploring new possibilities. Keep an eye out for “Flip the Script” and discover key takeaways from Jeffrey Luhrsen, Chris Voss, and Other Leading Professionals from around the globe.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.