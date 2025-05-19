Shaun Capps Selected to Appear on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX Network Affiliates Nationwide as Guest on Times Square Today

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shaun Capps, founding principal of Shaun Capps Injury Law and nationally recognized personal injury attorney, has been selected to appear on the highly regarded program Times Square Today, airing on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates nationwide. Capps was invited to share his journey, professional expertise, and values-driven approach to advocacy that sets him apart in the legal world.

Hosted by Bob Guiney, Times Square Today features compelling conversations with thought leaders and changemakers across industries. Shaun’s episode showcases his extraordinary accomplishments in personal injury law and his unwavering commitment to client service, legal education, and community outreach.

“Every guest on Times Square Today brings something unique to the table, and Shaun Capps is no exception,” said host Bob Guiney. “What makes these conversations so inspirational is the heart behind the success. Shaun not only delivers results—he leads with purpose, integrity, and a deep desire to serve. That’s what our viewers connect with.”

As a lifetime member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum—honors reserved for fewer than 1% of attorneys in the U.S.—Shaun is trusted nationwide for his tenacity and ability to secure life-changing settlements in complex personal injury cases. His practice areas include car and trucking accidents, wrongful death, rideshare injuries, and more.

Beyond the courtroom, Shaun is a best-selling co-author of Empathy and Understanding in Business, written with Chris Voss, and a sought-after national speaker on negotiation, tort law, and rainmaking. He also serves as an Adjunct Professor of Torts and Negotiation at Trinity Law School in Santa Ana, California.

Shaun’s mission is rooted in faith. As a Kingdom-driven attorney and member of the Christian Legal Society, he dedicates significant time to pro bono legal aid workshops and ministry-driven outreach. His impact extends into communities, churches, and nonprofit spaces nationwide.

Born in Marion, South Carolina, and raised in Amory, Mississippi, Shaun earned his B.A. in English and History from the University of Mississippi and his J.D. from the Birmingham School of Law. He began his legal career at UAB Hospital and later served as personal Case Manager to Alexander Shunnarah, CEO of Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, where Shaun continues to serve as Of Counsel.

Shaun is also a best-selling author, legal educator, and national keynote speaker. As an Adjunct Professor of Torts at Trinity Law School, he shapes the minds of future legal professionals while continuing to write, teach, and advocate for clients.

Deeply committed to his faith and family, Shaun lives in Hoover, Alabama, with his wife Olya and their three children—Solomiya, Roman, and Katarina. Together, they support orphan ministries, adoption programs, and community outreach through Christian Life Church, where Shaun serves on the Board of Trustees.

