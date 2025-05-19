Dr. Obioma Martin Selected to Appear on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX Network Affiliates as Guest on Times Square Today

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Obioma Martin, international speaker, transformational trainer, 8x Amazon bestselling author, and trailblazer in women’s empowerment, has been selected to appear on Times Square Today, the nationally syndicated program airing on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates across the U.S.

Hosted by Bob Guiney, Times Square Today features influential voices shaping industries and creating meaningful change. Dr. Martin’s segment will showcase her groundbreaking work in advancing radical self-love, small business development, early childhood education, and purpose-driven leadership.

“Each guest we feature brings a story that can truly move people,” said host Bob Guiney. “Dr. Obioma Martin is one of those rare individuals whose life and work are not only transformational but deeply inspirational. Her commitment to helping others rise—especially women—is something our audience will not soon forget.”

As the visionary behind OMAX Institute, OmazingYou Publishing, and OMART Women Supporting Women, Dr. Martin is best known for her signature B.R.E.A.T.H.E. coaching method, which has helped nearly 20,000 women transform their lives since 2005—from welfare dependency to academic achievement, entrepreneurship, and emotional healing.

She is a graduate of the prestigious Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program, a certified biblical counselor, ordained evangelist, licensed trauma expert, and holds an Honorary Doctorate in Philosophy from UGCSI United Graduate College and Seminary International.

Her international influence spans stages in the Bahamas, London, Dubai, Jamaica, Mexico, Kenya, Ghana, Zanzibar, and Paris, where she continues to speak into the lives of women, educators, entrepreneurs, and leaders worldwide.

About Dr. Obioma Martin:

Dr. Obioma Martin is a transformational coach, TEDx speaker, 8x bestselling author, educator, and internationally acclaimed speaker with a mission to help women heal, lead, and thrive. Through her signature B.R.E.A.T.H.E. coaching framework, she empowers women to overcome limiting beliefs, embrace radical self-love, and step fully into their purpose.

With over two decades of leadership in early childhood education, nonprofit service, and small business strategy, Dr. Martin is a trusted voice in ministry and the marketplace. She is the CEO of OMAX Institute, OmazingYou Publishing, and OMART Women Supporting Women, a nonprofit supporting battered women and teen parents.

She is also a certified biblical counselor, ordained evangelist, and proud graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program. Her impact spans nearly 20,000 women since 2005 and includes speaking engagements in Dubai, Ghana, Kenya, Paris, London, Jamaica, Mexico, the Bahamas, and Zanzibar.

