Highway-Rail Crossing Upgrades for Logan County Approved by the ICC

Springfield, IL, ILLINOIS, February 8 - The Illinois Commerce Commission recently approved a Stipulated Agreement to install new automatic warning devices, circuitry, and approach grade improvements at the 300th Street (AAR/DOT #292817U) highway-rail crossing of Illinois Central's (IC) Railroad track near Latham in Logan County.





"Illinois has the second largest rail system in the nation—that includes more than 10,000 public highway-rail crossings. Many of these crossings need attention to ensure pedestrians and motorists remain safe around train tracks," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan. "By allocating Grade Crossing Protection Funds, the ICC can help local governments and railroads to make much-needed safety improvements like the ones in Logan County."





The total estimated cost of the signal design and installation is $373,631. ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95 percent of the signal design and construction costs, in an amount not to exceed $354,949. IC will pay the remaining 5 percent of the cost to design and install the new crossing warning devices, and the entire cost of future maintenance of the signals and circuitry.





Additionally, staff recommended that the GCPF be used to pay 100 percent of the approach design and construction costs, in an amount not to exceed $165,908. Under the agreement, the Lake Fork Township Road District will continue to be responsible for maintaining the highway approaches.





All work is to be completed within 18 months from the Order date.





To read Stipulated Agreement 2250 in Docket No. T24-0005 click here





About the Illinois Commerce Commission





The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is a quasi-judicial body made up of five Commissioners. Through its Public Utility Program, the Commission oversees the provision of adequate, reliable, efficient, and safe utility services at the least possible cost to Illinois citizens served by electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water, and sewer public utility companies. Through its Transportation Regulatory Program, the Commission oversees public safety and consumer protection programs with regard to intrastate commercial motor carriers of general freight, household goods movers, relocation towers, safety towers, personal property warehouses and repossession agencies. The Commission's Rail Safety Program also inspects and regulates the general safety of railroad tracks, facilities, and equipment in the state.





To learn more about the Commission, its offices, and bureaus, click here . If you are a consumer who needs help resolving a utility dispute call 800-524-0795 or file an online complaint here . For a complaint related to transportation, call 217-782-6448.



