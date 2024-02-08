Run in the Redwoods 5k Returns April 6th

This is a press release from the Redwood Parks Conservancy:

Join Redwood Parks Conservancy (RPC), California State Parks and the National Park Service for the annual Run in the Redwoods 5k fun run and walk on Saturday, April 6th, 2024 in Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park. Support the parks you love and enjoy a fun day out in the redwoods! Following the run, stick around for food trucks, live music, activities for kids and more. Registration is $40/person and includes a limited edition t-shirt or $25/person for just the registration fee. Kids under 12 are free! A virtual option will be offered for those who want to support our parks from wherever they call home.

Where: Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park, 127011 Newton B. Drury Scenic Parkway, Orick, CA 95555

When: Saturday, April 6th. Registration at 7:30am. Race at 9am.

Who: Everyone!

What: A 5k fun run and walk through the beautiful redwoods followed by food trucks, live music and more! Virtual option will be offered for those who want to support from afar.

Registration: $40/person, includes a limited edition t-shirt or $25/person for just the registration fee. Kids under 12 are free!

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/run-in-the-redwoods-5k-walk-fun-run-tickets-781089368327?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Redwood Parks Conservancy supports events and programs, coordinates volunteers, raises funds, and helps to welcome over one million visitors annually to Redwood National and State Parks. Learn more at redwoodparksconservancy.org.

RPC’s Mission: Redwood Parks Conservancy fosters understanding, enjoyment, and stewardship of northern California’s coastal public lands by providing support to the agencies—the National Park Service, California State Parks, and U.S. Forest Service—entrusted with their care.