CBP officers seize over $9.5 million in hard narcotics at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge seized hard narcotics that totaled over $9,500,000 in street value.

“Officers in the cargo environment interdicted and seized millions worth in alleged methamphetamine, an addictive synthetic stimulant that causes a significant number of deaths nationwide,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “CBP remains committed to its border security mission while effectively facilitating lawful trade and travel.”

Packages containing 1,033.96 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 06 at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2004 Freightliner hauling a utility refrigerated trailer manifesting a commercial shipment of roses for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 1,033.96 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the commodity.

The narcotics combined had a street value of $9,507,568.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

