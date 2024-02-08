Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for February 8-14, 2024

ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 North near Mile Marker 129: On Tuesday, February 13, 2024 and Wednesday, February 14, 2024, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SR 95 between SR 61 and SR 62: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 North and South between Mile Markers 148 and 150: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly Sundays through Thursdays between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 North and South between Mile Markers 156 and 161: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, US 25/SR 63 at SR 116 in Caryville: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through this signal upgrade project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 63 between Myers Lane and Frontier Road/Woodson Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and/or 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 63 between Frontier Road/Woodson Lane and Claiborne County Line: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, SR 67 at SR 37: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through this signal upgrade project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, SR 67 between Log Miles 5.9 and 6.4: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, SR 63 between Campbell County Line and Hall Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

COCKE COUNTY, I-40 East near Mile Marker 432.8: On Tuesday, February 13, 2024, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

COCKE COUNTY, SR 35 between Old Newport Highway and Fain Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

GREENE COUNTY, SR 70 between South Greene Street and Old Dam Road: SR 70 is reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal left in place around the clock through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, new conditions, and use extreme caution in this area. This traffic condition is estimated to be in place through May 31, 2024.

HANCOCK COUNTY, SR 33 between Campbell Drive and Harrison Street: SR 33 is closed and detoured in this area as crews replace the bridge over Greasy Creek. Motorists should be alert for changed conditions, follow signed detour, and use extreme caution in this area. This project is estimated to be complete on or before April 30, 2024.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, I-81 North and South between Mile Markers 0 and 7.5: On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, motorists should be alert for possible mobile lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-275 North and South between Mile Markers 0 and 1: On Saturday, February 10, 2024, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. as crews perform roadway testing activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-640 East and West between Mile Markers 6 and 10: I-640 is currently reduced from three lanes to two between Broadway (MM 6) and I-40 (MM 10) through this resurfacing rubblization project. These reductions will remain in place around the clock. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/i-640-reconstruction.html

KNOX COUNTY, Various Interstates through Knoxville: Motorists should be alert for possible mobile lane closures nightly between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, US 11/SR 9 Asheville Highway at I-40: Beginning 8 p.m. Friday, February 9, 2024 through 6 a.m. Monday, February 12, 2024, motorists should be alert for lane closures as crews perform overhead bridge repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduced speeds, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway between Topside Road and Maloney Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures and lane shifts as crews perform work through this project. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution

as workers will be present. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-115-alcoa-highway-little-river-to-maloney.html

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail: Motorists should be alert for temporary nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning as crews install rock catchment fence between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail. Motorists should be alert for crews intermittently pacing traffic between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail on Alcoa Highway (US 129/State Route 115) daily, as needed, to move equipment and materials within the project limits and to conduct routine roadway maintenance. Disruptions to traffic flow are anticipated to be short in nature. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduce speed, be alert for slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through this construction project. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/state-route-115.html

KNOX COUNTY, SR 1 Kingston Pike between Wesley Road and Golf Club Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and/or 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this construction project.

KNOX COUNTY, US 441/ SR 71 between Simpson Road and Hendron Chapel Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures, workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this construction project.

LOUDON COUNTY, I-40 East and West near Mile Marker 364: Motorists should be alert for temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

LOUDON COUNTY, I-75 South near Mile Marker 74.8: On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

LOUDON COUNTY, I-75 North and South between Mile Markers 78 and 81: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly Sundays through Thursdays between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

MONROE COUNTY, SR 360 at Log Mile 14.7 near Citico Road: SR 360 will be reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal left in place around the clock through this bridge repair project. Wide loads are prohibited through this repair project and should follow signed detour route. Motorists should be alert for workers present, new conditions, and use extreme caution in this area.

ROANE COUNTY, SR 29 between Log Miles 6.8 and 8.7: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

SCOTT COUNTY, SR 63 between SR 456 and Norma Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SEVIER COUNTY, SR 449 between Log Miles 2.0 and 6.0: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures weekdays between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. through this area as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, US 11W/ SR 1 at I-26: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this project. The I-26 westbound exit ramp onto US 11W (SR 1) will be reduced to one lane until construction is complete. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 75 between Log Miles 3.18 and 3.99: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 Bridge over South Fork Holston River and Plant Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 126 between Log Miles 4.7 and 5.7: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. as crews perform roadside maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

UNION COUNTY, SR 33 between Knox County Line and SR 144: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this construction widening project. Motorists should be alert for new traffic patterns, lane shifts, workers and equipment present, and use caution through this area.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, I-26 West near Mile Marker 11: On Sunday, February 11, 2024, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

