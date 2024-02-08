House passes Nance bill clarifying high school graduation requirements

OLYMPIA— Decades of high school graduation code revisions have made it difficult for students and families to find the information they need to earn a diploma.

House Bill 2110, sponsored by freshman lawmaker Rep. Greg Nance (D – Kitsap) improves accessibility and clarifies language surrounding high school graduation requirements in Washington.

Nance, a proud graduate of Washington K-12 public schools, is passionate about supporting youth mental health and student achievement across the state.

“You shouldn’t have to graduate from law school to figure out how to graduate from high school,” said Rep. Nance. “The legislature has done terrific work expanding graduation pathways and unleashing local innovation spurred by our teachers and educators. Graduation requirements now span several statutes and have become unwieldy and confusing.”

This legislation is a statutory cleanup that makes organizational and technical changes to high school graduation requirement provisions and provides clearer guidance for graduation pathway options.

Most relevant information is consolidated into a single chapter and better aligns graduation requirements with their component parts.

Current state graduation requirements remain unchanged.

Today the House passed HB 2110 with a vote of 97-0. It now moves to the Senate for further consideration.