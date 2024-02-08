Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,092 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,740 in the last 365 days.

House passes Leavitt bill to accelerate construction of affordable workforce housing. 

Olympia – The Washington House of Representatives unanimously passed legislation designed to address aspects of the housing crisis by building more affordable workforce housing at a faster rate. House Bill 1892, sponsored by Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-University Place, would establish a workforce housing accelerator program to be administered by the Washington Housing Finance Commission. The program would create a loan program to speed up affordable housing across the state. 

Washington is in a housing crisis. As of 2019, nearly half of Washington renters spent 30 percent or more of their income on housing, and over 20 percent spent half or more of their income on housing. This is partly because the state is short up to 250,000 housing units and will need to build another million units in the next 20 years to meet demand. 

“Our state is facing a housing affordability crisis that is creating real hardship for our workers,” said Rep. Leavitt. “The stress of making long commutes to be able to afford housing and the threat of homelessness all eat into worker productivity and happiness.” 

“Cost of housing can even affect if a potential hire is willing to take a job,” continued Rep. Leavitt. “This further adds to our workforce challenges across sectors. This bill is good for the economy, good for business, and most importantly, it is good for our neighbors across the state.” 

House Bill 1892 now moves to the Senate for consideration. 


You just read:

House passes Leavitt bill to accelerate construction of affordable workforce housing. 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more