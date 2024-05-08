Poster Art of Buffalo Bill’s Wild West: New Exhibition Opening in Cody, Wyoming
Special Exhibition of posters of Buffalo Bill's Wild West opens May 18, 2024.
It will show you a lot about the history of the Wild West, and the posters convey the diversity of it, and how many different performers were represented.”CODY, WY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Step into the captivating world of Buffalo Bill's Wild West as the Buffalo Bill Center of the West presents its latest exhibition, "Advertising the Frontier Myth: Poster Art of Buffalo Bill’s Wild West." Opening to the public on May 18, 2024, in the Anne & Charles Duncan Special Exhibition Gallery, this immersive showcase offers a glimpse into the promotional genius of William F. Cody and his legendary Wild West Company.
— Michelle Delaney, Associate Editor of The Papers of William F. Cody
Featuring posters from the esteemed Jack Rennert Collection, generously acquired through Naoma J. Tate and the family of Hal R. Tate, alongside treasures from the Center of the West’s own extensive holdings, this exhibition boasts more than thirty large-scale vintage posters, original photographs, and engaging interactives.
Buffalo Bill's Wild West remains iconic not only for its namesake but also for its unparalleled marketing success. Led by Major “Arizona John” Burke, Cody's team of marketers produced a myriad of posters, highlighting the spectacle's grandeur and drama.
Drawing from the insights of guest curator Michelle Delaney of the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian, as featured in the award-winning publication "Art and Advertising in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West," this exhibition delves into the cultural legacy, mythmaking, and global impact of Cody's Wild West phenomenon, and explores the dynamic intersection of art and advertising. Regarding the exhibition, Delaney states, "It will show you a lot about the history of the Wild West, and the posters convey the diversity of it, and how many different performers were represented." Delaney is also Associate Editor of The Papers of William F. Cody.
Visitors will encounter larger-than-life color posters featuring Buffalo Bill Cody, Annie Oakley, Johnny Baker, Native Americans, American Cowboys, South American Vaqueros, and the Congress of Rough Riders of the World. From skilled riders on horseback to dramatic reenactments of western American history, these compelling images shaped enduring impressions of the Wild West spectacle.
These posters offer a window into Cody's pioneering use of modern marketing techniques, influencing perceptions of the American West at the turn of the twentieth century and reflecting on the era's myths and stereotypes. With their delicate nature, printed over a century ago, these rare Wild West posters provide a unique opportunity to witness history firsthand and appreciate the challenges of conserving such fragile works of art.
In addition to the main exhibition, guests are invited to enjoy companion exhibitions at the Center’s Cody Firearms Museum and McCracken Research Library, featuring artifacts used by and photos of Wild West Performers.
Buffalo Bill Center of the West Members can enjoy an exclusive preview on May 17, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. MDT, before the exhibition opens to the general public on May 18. The exhibition will run until October 24, 2024. The exhibition is supported with partial funding by Wyoming Humanities.
Don't miss your chance to explore the captivating world of Buffalo Bill's Wild West at the Center of the West – the ultimate venue for this extraordinary exhibition.
For more information, visit centerofthewest.org.
The Buffalo Bill Center of the West, located in Cody, Wyoming, is a world-renowned Smithsonian Affiliate dedicated to preserving the rich heritage of the American West. The Center houses five unique museums under one roof celebrating history, culture, art, natural science, and more, and offers a range of immersive experiences including chuckwagon dinners, live raptors, special events, and customized exclusive tours. With its diverse collections, the Center serves as a focal point for exploration, discovery, and hands-on education.
Ken Straniere
Buffalo Bill Center of the West
+1 307-578-4137
kens@centerofthewest.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok