Fiscal Year 2023 CX Highlights from across DHS!

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has put customers first by using best in class customer experience (CX) practices, built products and services to better serve diverse communities, and enhanced our knowledge of CX across the Department. These victories showcase a commitment to accessibility, efficiency, and equity in serving the public. We are proud to share just some of the great work that has been accomplished this past fiscal year (FY)!

CBP FY23 CX Accomplishments

CBP participated in the DHS burden reduction initiative which resulted in a burden reduction of over 12 million hours - more than double the 6-million-hour target set for CBP by DHS.

CBP developed a draft CX operating model and created a draft CX roadmap. The operating model and roadmap are key foundational documents associated with establishing a CX function in CBP.

CBP produced journey maps of the Vessel Entrance and Clearance System and revised the I-94 Mobile Application to satisfy OMB CX requirements.

CBP created an intranet site containing information about CX to build CX capacity within CBP.

CBP placed the CX function within the CBP Office of the Commissioner.

CISA CX Wins and CX Future

Over the past several years, CISA's Cybersecurity Division (CSD) has built its Customer Experience (CX) practice from the bottom up.

In FY23, CSD’s CX team created an internal site for CISA staff to access, learn about, and become empowered with CX resources; launched a minimum-viable Voice of Customer program, and expanded from the subdivision to the Division level.

Heading into FY24, CISA will work closely with staff in the CIO's Office and people across the agency to help them put CX resources into practice, continue to build division-level capabilities through CX hiring and design ops, and expand their work on customer data analysis and metrics.

FEMA CX Successes and Continued Efforts

FEMA is designing and delivering a streamlined, online disaster assistance application that provides a simpler, more intuitive registration process allowing applicants to select their specific needs as a part of their recovery journey.

FEMA recently completed a journey map for individuals Filing a Claim under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), to better understand customer’s needs, pain points, and expectations.

Building overall CX capacity across its programs and services, FEMA's Office of Policy and Program Analysis (OPPA) recently hired a CX Lead to coordinate agencywide CX efforts, reporting, and best practices. Additionally, the establishment of a Digital Customer Experience Office within FEMA's Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO), supported by two Human-Centered Design personnel, highlights FEMA's dedication to enhancing digital interactions with customers.

FEMA formally launched the FEMA Customer Experience Community of Practice in June, to foster a collaborative environment for CX professionals to share successes and leverage tools and resources, promoting a cohesive approach to CX across the agency. FEMA looks forward to continuing to build on these CX capacity efforts in FY24.

If you would like to share CX highlights from your team please reach out to us to be highlighted in the next issue of the CX Observer. We know you all are doing great work toward CX efforts and together we can not only share our wins but learn from one another. Together we are building strong CX driven products and services!