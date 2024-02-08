Submit Release
Senator Cramer’s Statement on Voting Against Proceeding with the Foreign Aid Package

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) issued the following statement after voting against the motion to invoke cloture on the motion to proceed on H.R. 815, the legislative vehicle for the national security supplemental bill.

I voted against proceeding to the bill because Leader Schumer has not guaranteed a thorough amendment process to improve the bill. Nobody believes this bill is perfect. The Senate is the world’s most deliberative body, and it’s time leadership recognizes it and allows us to actually offer and debate amendments. Since my position did not prevail and we are now on the bill, I will be working for amendments to improve it before a final vote.”

