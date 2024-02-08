Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,102 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,764 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President of Guatemala Bernardo Arévalo

CANADA, August 2 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo, to congratulate him on his election and to discuss shared priorities.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Canada’s support for democracy and human rights in Guatemala and acknowledged the voice of the Guatemalan people in ensuring the transfer of powers following the recent presidential election.

The Prime Minister and the President discussed their shared commitment to advancing inclusive governance and Indigenous rights, as well as strengthening democratic institutions. They agreed to continue working together to grow the trade and investment relationship between Canada and Guatemala and to promote sustainable economic development that benefits local communities, particularly through responsible business conduct and investments in clean energy.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Arévalo looked forward to remaining in close and regular contact.

You just read:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President of Guatemala Bernardo Arévalo

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more