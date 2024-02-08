Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President of Guatemala Bernardo Arévalo

CANADA, August 2 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo, to congratulate him on his election and to discuss shared priorities.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Canada’s support for democracy and human rights in Guatemala and acknowledged the voice of the Guatemalan people in ensuring the transfer of powers following the recent presidential election.

The Prime Minister and the President discussed their shared commitment to advancing inclusive governance and Indigenous rights, as well as strengthening democratic institutions. They agreed to continue working together to grow the trade and investment relationship between Canada and Guatemala and to promote sustainable economic development that benefits local communities, particularly through responsible business conduct and investments in clean energy.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Arévalo looked forward to remaining in close and regular contact.