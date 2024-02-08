Vermont Drug Task Force/ Fentanyl Trafficking

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24H2000054

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Karl Gardner

STATION: Headquarters

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 02/08/24 0600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 714 Higgins Hill Road, St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Drugs/ Trafficking

ACCUSED: Jose Rodriquez

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/08/2024, Members of the Vermont Drug Task Force, HSI (Homeland Security Investigations), FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigations), and the St. Johnsbury Police Department executed a court-authorized search warrant at 714 Higgins Hill Road in the town of St. Johnsbury, VT. During the search, a large amount of Fentanyl and crack cocaine was located and seized. Also located during the search were a number of firearms and US currency. Through the investigation, Jose Rodriquez of Springfield, MA, was arrested and charged with the trafficking of heroin/fentanyl. Rodriquez was processed and released with a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court. It should be noted that more arrests and additional charges are expected.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/03/2024

COURT: Caledonia

MUG SHOT: Yes

