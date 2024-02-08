Thursday, February 8
‘Stealthing’ could soon be banned in WA under bill passed by House
A sexual practice known as stealthing could soon be punishable in Washington state under a bill that passed the House chamber with a bipartisan vote on Wednesday. Stealthing is removing or tampering with a sexually protective device, such as a condom, before or during intercourse without a partner’s consent. It is considered a form of rape and treated as such in some places. House Bill 1958 is sponsored by Rep. Liz Berry, D-Queen Anne, and passed off the debate floor with a 64-33 vote. Berry’s bill is more expansive than laws in other states and adds dental dams, spermicides, cervical caps, and other devices used to prevent pregnancies and the spread of disease to the list of barriers that cannot be removed or tampered with. Continue reading at The News Tribune. (DREAMSTIME)
0.3% sales tax for public safety has support of local Democrats, police
Years after Snohomish County’s failed sales tax hike proposition for public safety, the Legislature could pass a bill to allow counties and cities to impose the tax without a public vote. House Bill 2211 would grant local legislative bodies, like city or county councils, to impose up to an extra 0.3% sales tax, with all the revenue going to public safety. Rep. Mary Fosse, D-Everett, is a sponsor of the bill and Sen. John Lovick, D-Mill Creek, is a sponsor of its Senate counterpart. Continue reading at The Everett Herald. (Andy Bronson)
Olympia considers allowing Washingtonians to cultivate cannabis
Among the states that have legalized recreational cannabis, Washington was a pioneer. Back in 2012, the Evergreen State was the first to move forward with legalization, along with Colorado. Since Washington and Colorado broke down the doors in 2012, 24 of 50 states have now legalized recreational cannabis. Of those 24, only five still prohibit home-grow. Washington is one of those five. That’s right, the first state to legalize cannabis is one of the few that still criminalizes growing your own. Continue reading at The Inlander. (Young Kwak)
