Ukraine Energy Support Fund delivers excavators to repair damaged energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia region

line region. Every day, as a result of damage and destruction after shelling, consumers there are cut off their electricity supply. The excavators will enable and expediate restoration of the stable electricity network after war-inflicted damages. The vehicles will be used to clear the tracks of high-voltage power lines to protect the networks from damage, as well as to install electric poles, repair cable lines, protect and strengthen substations.

The vehicles are part of a larger package of vehicles and other urgently needed material by this and other distribution network operators procured under the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established with the objective of providing financial assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensuring the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat, with contributions from governments, international organizations, and corporate donors. To date the Fund has reached EUR 405 million in pledges from inter alia Germany, European Union, Sweden, United States, Denmark, Great Britain, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Belgium and Iceland.