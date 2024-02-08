Concierge Auctions Named to HousingWire's 2024 Tech100 Real Estate List

Annual Awards Recognize the Most Impactful and Innovative Real Estate Solutions Companies

This accolade is a testament to our relentless commitment to technological innovation and providing an unparalleled platform for navigating the high-end real estate market.” — Krystal Aeby, President, Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HousingWire, a leading information platform in the residential real estate industry, announced today that Concierge Auctions was among its 2024 Tech100 honorees. The award recognizes the most innovative technology companies in the housing industry.

"I am so proud that Concierge Auctions has earned a place on this list, which spotlights game changing companies in the home sales process. This accolade is a testament to our relentless commitment to technological innovation and providing an unparalleled platform for navigating the high-end real estate market,” said Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions.

“At Concierge Auctions, we remain dedicated to revolutionizing the industry and delivering exceptional value to our clients and partners. This recognition fuels our passion to continue to push boundaries, embrace innovation, and shape the future of real estate,” added Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions.

Concierge Auctions has long been at the forefront of technology in the residential market, delivering a seamless and efficient platform that empowers buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals to navigate the luxury real estate landscape. The company's unwavering commitment to innovation aligns seamlessly with the Tech100 program's mission to spotlight industry trailblazers.

Clayton Collins, CEO of HousingWire Media, expressed enthusiasm about the evolving landscape: “One of the most exciting parts of my role at HousingWire is having a front row seat to witness stunning innovation in mortgage and real estate. HousingWire is dedicated to serving housing professionals with the full picture, and the full picture isn't complete without deep and insightful coverage and resources to help mortgage and real estate professionals uncover the innovators and solutions that drive growth and efficiency in the housing sector.”

Marking its 12th year, the Tech100 program remains a vital resource for housing professionals, offering a comprehensive guide to the industry's most innovative and influential organizations. This esteemed list serves as a valuable tool for identifying partners and solutions that address the daily challenges faced by mortgage lenders and real estate professionals. View the full list here.

To learn more about Concierge Auctions, visit: www.conciergeauctions.com.