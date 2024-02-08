Concierge Auctions Named to HousingWire's 2024 Tech100 Real Estate List

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HousingWire, a leading information platform in the residential real estate industry, announced today that Concierge Auctions was among its 2024 Tech100 honorees. The award recognizes the most innovative technology companies in the housing industry.

"I am so proud that Concierge Auctions has earned a place on this list, which spotlights game changing companies in the home sales process. This accolade is a testament to our relentless commitment to technological innovation and providing an unparalleled platform for navigating the high-end real estate market,” said Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions.

“At Concierge Auctions, we remain dedicated to revolutionizing the industry and delivering exceptional value to our clients and partners. This recognition fuels our passion to continue to push boundaries, embrace innovation, and shape the future of real estate,” added Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions.

Concierge Auctions has long been at the forefront of technology in the residential market, delivering a seamless and efficient platform that empowers buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals to navigate the luxury real estate landscape. The company's unwavering commitment to innovation aligns seamlessly with the Tech100 program's mission to spotlight industry trailblazers.

Clayton Collins, CEO of HousingWire Media, expressed enthusiasm about the evolving landscape: “One of the most exciting parts of my role at HousingWire is having a front row seat to witness stunning innovation in mortgage and real estate. HousingWire is dedicated to serving housing professionals with the full picture, and the full picture isn't complete without deep and insightful coverage and resources to help mortgage and real estate professionals uncover the innovators and solutions that drive growth and efficiency in the housing sector.”

Marking its 12th year, the Tech100 program remains a vital resource for housing professionals, offering a comprehensive guide to the industry's most innovative and influential organizations. This esteemed list serves as a valuable tool for identifying partners and solutions that address the daily challenges faced by mortgage lenders and real estate professionals. View the full list here.

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 36 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

