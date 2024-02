Trooper Zachary Fink to Receive Full Line of Duty Death Honors, Memorial Service Set for Monday, February 12, 2024

February 8, 2024

~Service closed to media and public, live stream available for viewing~

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA.- Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink will be memorialized during a private funeral service held at Christ Fellowship Church in Port St. Lucie on Monday, February 12, 2024, at 11:00 am. There will be no graveside service or viewing. After the Memorial Service, there will be a private Law Enforcement escort for Trooper Fink’s family to their respective residences.

The service will be live-streamed and available to watch on the Trooper Zachary Fink FLHSMV Website Memorial Page or by visiting the Christ Fellowship Church website.

Full line-of-duty death honors will be given to Trooper Zachary Fink at the Christ Fellowship Church during the memorial service. The anticipated start time is 11:00 am.

Credentialed media will have designated parking and access to a staging area to record the flyover, we ask that participating credentialed media arrive through the east entrance no later than 9:30 a.m. so they can set up in the designated staging areas. However, there will be no media inside the auditorium and the event will be live-streamed.

Media designated staging areas are:

East Side of Building, Outside (View of arrivals, Flyover)

Inside East Entrance of Lobby (View of lobby)

Gifts & Donated Items:

Trooper Zachary Fink Family

C/O Captain Allen Sapp

Florida Highway Patrol

2929 North 25th Street

Fort Pierce, FL 34946

Monetary Contributions:

FHP Advisory Council

Online (Preferred Method): https://www.fhpadvisorycouncil.org/how-to-get-involved

There is a donate link at the bottom of the page. Please indicate “Trooper Zachary Fink” in the “Write a Note” section.

By Mail:

Florida Highway Patrol Advisory Council

P.O. Box 644150

Vero Beach, FL 32964

Memorial Challenge Coin

Please visit link : FHP TROOPER ZACHARY FINK CHALLENGE COIN *PRESALE* – BleedingBlue.info

All proceeds will be given to the Fink Family.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and our division of the Florida Highway Patrol would like to thank you all for the outpouring of support for the Florida Highway Patrol and the Fink family during this difficult time.

