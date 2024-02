FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

February 8, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Health Planning Committee will meet Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 11 a.m. in Room #3420 of 2600 Bull Street, Columbia. The agenda is available on the meeting event page.

In an effort to practice social distancing, the proceedings will be open and available to the public. To watch the live stream visit our DHEC Vimeo page at vimeo.com/scdhec.



