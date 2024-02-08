Be an MVP with the most valuable play: Hand off your car keys before the Super Bowl

ILLINOIS, February 8 - Designate a sober driver so everyone makes it home safely this Sunday





SPRINGFIELD - This Super Bowl Sunday, the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police as well as law enforcement agencies throughout the state are taking a timeout to spread two very important safety messages to the public: "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" and "Click It or Ticket."





"If you're attending a Super Bowl party, the best call you can make before you start to celebrate is to plan for a safe ride home so that when the party's over, you don't get sidelined - or sideline anyone else - by driving impaired," said IDOT's Director of Highways Project Implementation Steve Travia. "Driving impaired is not a game and can have fatal consequences for you and others on the road."





If you're driving this weekend, safety should be the top goal in your gameplan. When it's time to leave the party, make sure your designated driver is sober. Remember that walking impaired also can be dangerous, so designate a sober friend to walk home with you, if needed.





"Whether you're a Chiefs or 49ers fan, the penalty for driving impaired is much more severe than a loss of downs - it could be the loss of life," said ISP Division of Patrol Col. Chris Owen. "There is no challenge flag for a bad call. Make the right call the first time and don't drive impaired."





If you're planning on being the designated driver, refrain from drinking alcohol, using cannabis or any other impairing substance - it's that simple. People are relying on you. While at the party, enjoy the food, company and non-alcoholic drinks. Sober driving isn't the only law that should be followed. Always make sure you and everyone else in the vehicle buckles up. It's the best defense in a crash.





If you are attending a Super Bowl party:

Designate a sober driver ahead of time or plan to use your community's sober ride program, call a cab or take your favorite ride-sharing service.

Don't let friends and family members drive impaired. Help them get home safely.

Promptly report impaired drivers to law enforcement.

If you're hosting a Super Bowl party:

Make sure all your guests have a sober ride home.

Serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Host your party just like they do at the stadium. Stop serving alcohol at the end of the third quarter. The fourth quarter is perfect for serving coffee and dessert.

Take keys away from anyone who is thinking of driving impaired.

The statewide Super Bowl enforcement effort is made possible through federal funds administered by IDOT and coincides with the comprehensive multimedia campaign " It's Not a Game ."







