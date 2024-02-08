Governor Abbott Champions Texas Energy At NAPE Summit In Houston

TEXAS, February 8 - February 8, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott yesterday championed Texas’ booming energy industry and highlighted ways the state can continue to defend this critical industry from federal government overreach during a fireside chat at the 2024 NAPE Summit in Houston. The Governor was joined by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt during the fireside chat moderated by Jacki Deason.



“Ever since Spindletop blew, Texas has been supplying the world with the energy they need to fuel their cars, power their homes, and produce the products we all rely upon,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas continues to lead the nation in oil and gas production, with the Texas share of the United States output rising to more than 42% for oil and nearly 30% for natural gas just last year. However, the Biden Administration insists on shoving ESG mandates down the throats of American businesses. Here in Texas, we’re standing up by prohibiting public investments entities from doing business with companies that boycott the oil and gas industry. President Biden needs to quit meddling with the very business that helped America become the dominate world power we are today. We need new leadership that will let Texas, Oklahoma, and every energy producing state power the world with American-made energy.”



Speaking to a crowd of business and energy leaders, Governor Abbott highlighted recent legislation he signed into law that created the Texas Energy Fund which provides loans and grants to finance or incentivize the construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of electric generating facilities to ensure Texans across the state have long-term, reliable power generation. The Governor also touted new records set by Texas’ booming energy industry this past year, including in crude oil production, natural gas production, and natural gas liquids production. Additionally, Governor Abbott detailed his recent economic development mission to India, where he met with Indian energy companies to spur continued energy collaboration between Texas and India.