Informational Open House Scheduled for South Veterans Parkway Construction in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024

Contact: Mark Leiferman, SDDOT Project Manager, 605-773-4428

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.— The public is invited to attend an in-person informational open house on Monday, March 4, 2024, to learn more about the South Veterans Parkway project. The informational meeting, which will include 2024 construction timelines and traffic impacts, is scheduled from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. in the Commons Area of Harrisburg North Middle School, located at 2201 W. 95th St. in Sioux Falls.

The section of new road from Western Avenue to Cliff Avenue has been under construction since June 2023. As construction continues on the new South Veterans Parkway, traffic impacts will occur on Western Avenue and Minnesota Avenue in 2024. Design of the remaining three segments is underway. Members of the project team will be available at the informational open house to discuss the project and answer questions. There will not be a formal presentation. Visit https://www.southveteransparkway.com for additional project information.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the open house should submit a request to the Department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available.

For further information regarding South Veterans Parkway, contact Shannon Ausen with the City of Sioux Falls at 605-367-8607 or Steve Hoff, Project Manager with HDR Engineering, Inc., at 605-977-7740.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

-30-