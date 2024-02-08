Maryland State Police Seeking Public Assistance In Locating Missing Queen Anne’s County Woman

February 8, 2024

(STEVENSVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in helping locate a missing woman in Queen Anne’s County.

Laura Shallue, 54, of Stevensville, Maryland was reported missing on Feb. 6 and was last known to be driving across the westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on Monday, Feb. 5 around 8:30 p.m. She was driving a silver 2007 Nissan Altima, Maryland registration, 6CC1702. She is described as a Caucasian female with brown hair and eyes, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing around 155 pounds. She was last seen wearing a coat, scarf, and small cross body red or pink purse with a long strap.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to please contact the Maryland State Police Centreville Barrack at 410-758-1101. This case is active and ongoing.

###

CONTACT: Maryland State Police Office of Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov