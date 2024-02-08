Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,156 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,873 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Seeking Public Assistance In Locating Missing Queen Anne’s County Woman

Maryland State Police News Release

(STEVENSVILLE, MD)Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in helping locate a missing woman in Queen Anne’s County.  

Laura Shallue, 54, of Stevensville, Maryland was reported missing on Feb. 6 and was last known to be driving across the westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on Monday, Feb. 5 around 8:30 p.m. She was driving a silver 2007 Nissan Altima, Maryland registration, 6CC1702. She is described as a Caucasian female with brown hair and eyes, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing around 155 pounds. She was last seen wearing a coat, scarf, and small cross body red or pink purse with a long strap.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to please contact the Maryland State Police Centreville Barrack at 410-758-1101. This case is active and ongoing.

 

 

###

CONTACT: Maryland State Police Office of Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

You just read:

Maryland State Police Seeking Public Assistance In Locating Missing Queen Anne’s County Woman

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more