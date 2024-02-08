Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,568 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,466 in the last 365 days.

I-55 and 3rd Street Closes for Bridge Repairs

Thursday, February 08, 2024 | 08:28am

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will be closing I-55 south at Third Street. Activities include removing and installing a new bridge beam as well as sidewalk and overhang repairs. All work is weather-dependent.

Friday, February 9, 8:00 pm through Monday, February 12, 6:00 am

I-55 South will be closed at Mallory for bridge repair. Third Street will also have a lane closed during the weekend. A detour will be posted.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/myTDOT for statewide travel or West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

 

###

 

You just read:

I-55 and 3rd Street Closes for Bridge Repairs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more