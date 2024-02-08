I-55 and 3rd Street Closes for Bridge Repairs

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will be closing I-55 south at Third Street. Activities include removing and installing a new bridge beam as well as sidewalk and overhang repairs. All work is weather-dependent.

Friday, February 9, 8:00 pm through Monday, February 12, 6:00 am



I-55 South will be closed at Mallory for bridge repair. Third Street will also have a lane closed during the weekend. A detour will be posted.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/myTDOT for statewide travel or West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT .



As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.



