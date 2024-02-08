Submit Release
FHP Releases Name of Semi-Truck Driver Killed in Friday Crash, Which also Killed FHP Trooper Zachary Fink


~Arsenio Mas, 55-year-old white male from Homestead, Florida~

TALLAHASSEE, FLA.– Today, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) released the name of the  semi-truck driver killed along with FHP Trooper Zachary Fink on Friday, February 2, 2024, as Arsenio Mas, a 55-year-old white male from Homestead, Florida.

Section 316.066, Florida Statutes, governs the completion and subsequent distribution of traffic crash reports and can be requested on the FLHSMV public website. Traffic crash reports may take up to 10 days to become available.

