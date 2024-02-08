DOL Reissues Unemployment Insurance Tax Rate Letters

The Division of Unemployment Insurance has corrected the issue related to the 2024 UI tax rate letters mailed in January. Corrected letters have been mailed to employers the week of February 5, 2024. The corrected letters have a date of February 1, 2024.
The Division of Unemployment would like to thank all employers for their patience while this process was completed.
