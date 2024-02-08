Telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

TAJIKISTAN, February 8 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, had a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Honorable Ilham Aliyev.

During the conversation, the Leader of the Nation sincerely congratulated Ilham Aliyev on the successful results of the presidential election and his re-election to the highest state office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, with wishes for health, well-being and new great achievements in his state activity.

The parties also discussed the situation and prospects of friendly and partnership relations between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan. The steady flow of development, expansion and deepening of interstate relations and the whole complex of multifaceted cooperation between the two states was mentioned.

In this context, the Presidents emphasized their readiness to continue the active political dialogue and joint work in the direction of further strengthening the beneficial cooperation between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan and enriching it with new practical content.

The parties exchanged views on the program of future bilateral and multilateral contacts.

At the end of the conversation, our Head of State wished peace, stability and lasting prosperity to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.