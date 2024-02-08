Visit Idaho Tourism Tour – VirtualMar06

Submit Release
Looking to level up your destination’s tourism marketing efforts?
Join Visit Idaho for its annual Tourism Tour with for insights and opportunities impacting your organization. Attendees will also have the opportunity to share and discuss regional updates, wins, and challenges with peers. Anyone working in the tourism industry is welcome. Please invite and encourage your members, partners and marketing/sales staff to attend.

Two dates are available:

March 6, 2024 | 9:00am-12:00pm MT (8:00am-11:00am PT)
March 14, 2024 | 9:00am-12:00pm MT (8:00am-11:00am PT)

Agenda and Zoom link will be provided closer to the meeting dates.

