Governor issues statement on failure of national security agreement in U.S. Senate

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement after the U.S. Senate failed to pass the bipartisan National Security Supplemental:

“Republicans’ sick loyalty to one individual once again has dire consequences for the American people and our allies around the world.

“This is not a perfect bill – no piece of legislation is – but if Republicans truly wanted to realize the progress that we desperately need, they would have voted ‘yes’ today.

“States like New Mexico that are the most directly affected by this crisis need solutions that encompass both humanitarian and public safety responses and provide resources to border communities.

“Instead, Republicans continue to treat border security as a bargaining chip in a dangerous and damaging political game at the expense of the American people.”