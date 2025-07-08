Five hundred+ rural locations gain high-speed internet access – $6.8M federal funding connects previously unserved communities

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham today announced that three completed broadband projects have connected more than 500 rural locations to high-speed internet in Cibola and McKinley counties through the Office of Broadband Access and Expansion (OBAE).

“Rural New Mexicans need reliable internet access and we’re delivering it,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “These projects deliver real results—connecting families to telehealth, students to online learning, and businesses to new markets.”

“These projects define our mission to bring sustainable, reliable broadband to communities that lack this vital service,” said Jeff Lopez, director of OBAE. “It’s extremely satisfying to connect locations that now have access to critical online programs, services and opportunities. I’m proud of our OBAE team that has worked closely with internet service providers and others to make this happen.”

Cibola County Project: OSO Internet Solutions deployed a nearly 50-mile fiber network connecting 109 homes in Pine Meadow Ranches near Ramah. The $5,789,283 ARPA grant project connects through Oso’s mainline with Lumen Technologies and crosses sections of Ramah Navajo Tribal allotments to reach the Pine Meadows areas.

McKinley County Projects: Sacred Wind/Ethos Broadband used a $1,041,926 ARPA grant to install fixed wireless systems serving 410 locations in two areas:

162 locations in the Western Skies subdivision in Gallup.

248 locations in the unincorporated community of Thoreau, east of Gallup.

“I’m proud to welcome $6.8 million from legislation I helped pass into law to connect New Mexicans living in Cibola and McKinley counties to high-speed internet,” said Sen. Martin Heinrich. “This funding will connect New Mexicans in rural areas to careers they can build their families around, help local small businesses boost their sales online, and provide the next generation with the tools they need to succeed in their education and beyond.”

“In today’s digital era, reliable internet access is a necessity for New Mexico families,” said Sen. Ben Ray Luján. “The completion of these critical broadband projects will bring much-needed, high-speed internet to rural communities across Cibola and McKinley Counties. I’m proud to have secured over $6.8 million in federal funding for these projects through the American Rescue Plan. As Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Telecommunications and Media, I will continue to fight to deliver federal dollars to help connect New Mexicans to high-speed internet.”

“High-speed internet is not a luxury—it’s essential for school, work, health care, and opportunity. That’s why I fought to make sure our rural and Tribal communities weren’t left behind when Democrats invested in America’s future with the historic American Rescue Plan,” said Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández. “The new connections in Gallup and Thoreau are life-changing for hundreds of families in McKinley County. With this over $6.8 million investment paid for by that Democratic reconciliation bill, we’re not just laying down internet lines—we’re building the foundation for our children’s success and building ‘the good life’ Democrats believe in.”

“The completion of these three broadband projects is a big win for our district, as more New Mexicans living in Cibola and McKinley counties will now be able to access the online opportunities and resources they need to thrive in today’s digital world,” said Rep. Gabe Vasquez. “From online education platforms to telehealth medicine and more, the doors unlocked by expanded broadband access make day to day life easier for our communities, and I am proud to support this effort.”

“The Navajo Nation Broadband Office is pleased to collaborate with OBAE and the state of New Mexico in delivering broadband access to Ramah Chapter and surrounding areas, with over 560 homes already successfully connected to fiber internet by Oso Internet Solutions,” said Sonia Nez, department manager for Navajo Nation Broadband Office. This achievement means more Navajo families now have the vital tools to access online healthcare, attend virtual classes, and stay connected with loved ones, all from the comfort of their homes.”

All projects provide broadband speeds of 100/100 mbps download/upload to customers.

The Office of Broadband Access and Expansion is dedicated to serving New Mexico with a commitment to make high-speed broadband accessible to all New Mexicans. OBAE’s mission is to expand and improve high-speed internet service with passionate leadership that drives bold, equitable, affordable and inclusive broadband solutions. OBAE seeks results that honor the state’s rich heritage and elevate quality of life for all.