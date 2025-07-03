Gov . Lujan Grisham blasts GOP passage of budget that will hurt millions – Gov. says special session may be necessary

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement after final passage of the Republican budget bill in Congress:

The Republican budget bill is an abomination that abandons working families and threatens the health and well-being of New Mexicans. Their vote to slash funding for health care and child nutrition to pay for tax cuts for the ultra-rich isn’t just bad policy—it’s an outright betrayal.

Make no mistake: this Republican budget will hit New Mexico hard. From cuts to Medicaid funding that keeps our rural hospitals open, to reductions in food assistance for children, to threats against education programs that ensure our kids have a brighter future, this budget puts politics over people. It also amounts to an egregious tax hike on Americans who will pay higher prices for health care, electricity, and other services.

As governor, I will do everything in my power to mitigate harm from this budget, which President Trump and Congressional Republicans foisted on the American people without adequate hearings, debate and transparency. I’m prepared to call a special session if necessary to protect New Mexicans from their fiscal assault.

My administration is going through this budget with a fine-tooth comb, identifying every threat to our state, and we’re going to fight like hell to protect what matters most.